Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 11 8 0 3 28 6 24 Lille 11 6 4 1 21 7 22 Marseille 10 6 3 1 15 9 21 Lyon 11 5 5 1 18 10 20 Monaco 11 6 2 3 20 16 20 Montpellier 11 6 2 3 20 16 20 Rennes 12 5 4 3 19 16 19 Lens 10 5 3 2 16 15 18 Nice 10 5 2 3 15 12 17 Metz 11 4 4 3 12 9 16 Angers 11 5 1 5 15 21 16 Bordeaux 11 4 3 4 10 11 15 Brest 11 5 0 6 19 23 15 Nantes 12 3 4 5 14 18 13 Nimes 11 3 2 6 11 19 11 Saint-Etienne 11 3 1 7 11 19 10 Reims 11 2 3 6 16 19 9 Lorient 11 2 2 7 12 21 8Strasbourg 12 2 1 9 14 24 7Dijon 11 0 4 7 5 20 4

