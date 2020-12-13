Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 13 9 1 3 33 9 28 Marseille 12 8 3 1 19 10 27 Lille 13 7 5 1 24 9 26 Lyon 13 7 5 1 24 11 26 Monaco 14 7 2 5 25 20 23 Montpellier 13 7 2 4 22 19 23 Angers 14 7 2 5 20 22 23 Lens 12 6 3 3 19 18 21 Rennes 13 5 4 4 19 18 19 Bordeaux 13 5 4 4 13 13 19 Nice 12 5 3 4 16 15 18 Brest 13 6 0 7 21 24 18 Metz 13 4 4 5 13 14 16 Nantes 13 3 4 6 14 22 13 Saint-Etienne 14 3 4 7 12 20 13 Nîmes 13 3 2 8 11 24 11 Strasbourg 13 3 1 9 18 24 10 Reims 13 2 4 7 16 22 10Lorient 13 2 2 9 12 24 8Dijon 13 1 5 7 8 21 8

