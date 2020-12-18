Football: French Ligue 1 table

UrduPoint.com
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Lille 15 9 5 1 28 10 32 Paris SG 15 10 1 4 35 10 31 Lyon 15 8 6 1 27 13 30 Marseille 13 8 3 2 20 12 27 Montpellier 15 8 2 5 25 23 26 Rennes 15 7 4 4 22 19 25 Lens 14 7 3 4 24 21 24 Monaco 15 7 2 6 25 23 23 Angers 15 7 2 6 20 24 23 Brest 15 7 1 7 25 27 22 Nice 14 6 3 5 18 16 21 Metz 15 5 5 5 17 16 20 Bordeaux 15 5 4 6 15 17 19 Saint-Etienne 15 4 4 7 14 21 16 Strasbourg 15 4 2 9 22 26 14 Nantes 15 3 5 7 17 26 14 Reims 15 3 4 8 20 26 13 Lorient 15 3 2 10 15 26 11Nîmes 15 3 2 10 11 29 11Dijon 15 1 6 8 9 24 9

