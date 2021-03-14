UrduPoint.com
Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Lille 28 18 8 2 49 17 62 Paris SG 28 19 3 6 62 17 60 Lyon 29 17 9 3 57 26 60 ----------------------------------- Monaco 28 17 4 7 56 38 55 ----------------------------------- Marseille 29 12 9 8 38 33 45 ----------------------------------- Lens 28 12 8 8 42 39 44 Metz 28 11 8 9 33 27 41 Montpellier 28 11 7 10 44 47 40 Angers 29 11 6 12 33 43 39 Rennes 28 10 8 10 33 32 38 Reims 29 8 11 10 35 36 35 Nice 28 10 5 13 35 40 35 Brest 29 10 4 15 43 53 34 Strasbourg 28 9 6 13 36 41 33 Bordeaux 28 9 6 13 28 34 33 Saint-Etienne 29 8 9 12 30 42 33 Lorient 28 7 6 15 34 52 27 ----------------------------------- Nimes 28 7 4 17 27 54 25 ----------------------------------- Nantes 28 4 12 12 28 44 24 Dijon 28 2 9 17 19 47 15 Note: Top three qualify for Champions League; fourth-placed team into Europa League; fifth-placed team into Europa Conference LeagueBottom two relegated; third from bottom into play-off against team from Ligue 2

