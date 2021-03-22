UrduPoint.com
Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Lille 30 18 9 3 50 19 63 Paris SG 29 19 3 7 63 19 60 Lyon 29 17 9 3 57 26 60 ------------------------------------ Monaco 30 18 5 7 60 38 59 ------------------------------------ Lens 30 13 9 8 46 42 48 ------------------------------------ Marseille 30 12 9 9 38 36 45 Rennes 30 12 8 10 37 33 44 Montpellier 30 12 8 10 48 49 44 Metz 30 11 9 10 36 32 42 Angers 30 11 7 12 33 43 40 Nice 30 11 6 13 39 41 39 Reims 30 9 11 10 36 36 38 Bordeaux 30 10 6 14 32 38 36 Brest 30 10 5 15 43 53 35 Strasbourg 30 9 6 15 37 44 33 Saint-Etienne 30 8 9 13 30 46 33 Lorient 30 7 8 15 36 54 29 ------------------------------------ Nimes 30 8 5 17 30 56 29 ----------------------------------- Nantes 30 5 13 12 31 46 28 Dijon 30 2 9 19 20 51 15 Note: Top three qualify for Champions League; fourth-placed team into Europa League; fifth-placed team into Europa Conference LeagueBottom two relegated; third from bottom into play-off against team from Ligue 2

