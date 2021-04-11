Football: French Ligue 1 table

UrduPoint.com
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Lille 32 20 9 3 53 19 69 Paris SG 32 21 3 8 71 23 66 Monaco 31 19 5 7 64 38 62 ----------------------------------- Lyon 31 17 10 4 60 31 61 ----------------------------------- Lens 31 13 10 8 47 43 49 ----------------------------------- Marseille 32 13 10 9 43 39 49 Montpellier 32 12 10 10 52 53 46 Rennes 31 12 9 10 39 35 45 Nice 31 12 6 13 41 42 42 Metz 32 11 9 12 36 38 42 Angers 31 11 8 12 34 44 41 Reims 31 9 12 10 38 38 39 Bordeaux 31 10 6 15 34 41 36 Strasbourg 32 10 6 16 41 50 36 Saint-Etienne 31 9 9 13 32 46 36 Brest 31 10 5 16 43 54 35 Lorient 31 8 8 15 37 54 32 ----------------------------------- Nimes 31 8 5 18 30 58 29 ----------------------------------- Nantes 31 5 13 13 32 48 28 Dijon 31 2 9 20 20 53 15 Note: Top three qualify for Champions League; fourth-placed team into Europa League; fifth-placed team into Europa Conference LeagueBottom two relegated; third from bottom into play-off against team from Ligue 2

