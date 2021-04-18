Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Lille 33 20 10 3 54 20 70 Paris SG 33 22 3 8 74 25 69 Monaco 32 20 5 7 67 38 65 ----------------------------------- Lyon 32 18 10 4 63 31 64 ----------------------------------- Lens 33 14 11 8 52 45 53 ----------------------------------- Marseille 33 14 10 9 46 41 52 Rennes 33 14 9 10 43 35 51 Montpellier 33 12 11 10 53 54 47 Metz 33 11 10 12 36 38 43 Nice 33 12 7 14 41 44 43 Reims 33 9 12 11 38 38 41 Angers 33 11 8 14 34 50 41 Saint-Etienne 33 10 9 14 38 50 39 Strasbourg 33 10 7 16 42 51 37 Brest 33 10 7 16 45 56 37 Bordeaux 32 10 6 16 35 45 36 Lorient 33 8 8 17 40 61 32 ----------------------------------- Nimes 33 8 7 18 32 60 31 ----------------------------------- Nantes 32 5 13 14 32 49 28 Dijon 33 3 9 21 22 56 18 Note: Top three qualify for Champions League; fourth-placed team into Europa League; fifth-placed team into Europa Conference LeagueBottom two relegated; third from bottom into play-off against team from Ligue 2