UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:20 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 35 24 3 8 79 27 75 Lille 34 21 10 3 57 22 73 Monaco 34 22 5 7 71 38 71 ---------------------------------- Lyon 34 19 10 5 67 35 67 ---------------------------------- Lens 35 15 11 9 55 48 56 ---------------------------------- Marseille 35 15 11 9 50 43 56 Rennes 34 15 9 10 48 36 54 Montpellier 34 12 11 11 54 57 47 Nice 34 13 7 14 44 45 46 Metz 34 11 10 13 37 41 43 Reims 34 9 14 11 39 41 41 Angers 34 11 8 15 34 51 41 Brest 34 11 7 16 47 57 40 Saint-Etienne 34 10 9 15 39 52 39 Strasbourg 35 10 8 17 44 54 38 Bordeaux 34 10 6 18 36 52 36 Lorient 34 9 8 17 44 62 35 ---------------------------------- Nantes 34 6 13 15 35 52 31 ---------------------------------- Nimes 34 8 7 19 33 62 31 Dijon 34 3 9 22 23 61 18 -- relegated Note: Top three qualify for Champions League; fourth-placed team into Europa League; fifth-placed team into Europa Conference LeagueBottom two relegated; third from bottom into play-off against team from Ligue 2

Related Topics

Brest Angers Saint-Etienne Lorient Nantes Montpellier Nimes Dijon Reims Metz Rennes Nice Lille Strasbourg Bordeaux Marseille Lyon Paris Monaco From Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

2 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

3 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

1 hour ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

1 hour ago

May 31 last date for Punjab University LLB admissi ..

1 hour ago

Rescuers search China mine for workers trapped for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.