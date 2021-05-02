Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 35 24 3 8 79 27 75 Lille 34 21 10 3 57 22 73 Monaco 34 22 5 7 71 38 71 ---------------------------------- Lyon 34 19 10 5 67 35 67 ---------------------------------- Lens 35 15 11 9 55 48 56 ---------------------------------- Marseille 35 15 11 9 50 43 56 Rennes 34 15 9 10 48 36 54 Montpellier 34 12 11 11 54 57 47 Nice 34 13 7 14 44 45 46 Metz 34 11 10 13 37 41 43 Reims 34 9 14 11 39 41 41 Angers 34 11 8 15 34 51 41 Brest 34 11 7 16 47 57 40 Saint-Etienne 34 10 9 15 39 52 39 Strasbourg 35 10 8 17 44 54 38 Bordeaux 34 10 6 18 36 52 36 Lorient 34 9 8 17 44 62 35 ---------------------------------- Nantes 34 6 13 15 35 52 31 ---------------------------------- Nimes 34 8 7 19 33 62 31 Dijon 34 3 9 22 23 61 18 -- relegated Note: Top three qualify for Champions League; fourth-placed team into Europa League; fifth-placed team into Europa Conference LeagueBottom two relegated; third from bottom into play-off against team from Ligue 2