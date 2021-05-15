UrduPoint.com
Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:50 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of the penultimate round of matches this season on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Lille 36 23 10 3 62 22 79 Paris SG 36 24 4 8 80 28 76 Monaco 36 23 5 8 74 41 74 ---------------------------------- Lyon 36 21 10 5 74 38 73 Marseille 36 15 11 10 50 44 56 ---------------------------------- Lens 36 15 11 10 55 51 56 ---------------------------------- Rennes 36 15 10 11 49 38 55 Montpellier 36 13 11 12 58 61 50 Nice 36 14 7 15 47 49 49 Metz 36 12 10 14 42 45 46 Saint-Etienne 36 12 9 15 42 53 45 Angers 36 12 8 16 37 53 44 Reims 36 9 15 12 41 44 42 Brest 36 11 7 18 50 64 40 Bordeaux 36 11 6 19 37 55 39 Strasbourg 36 10 8 18 46 57 38 Lorient 36 10 8 18 47 66 38 ---------------------------------- Nantes 36 8 13 15 42 53 37 ---------------------------------- Nimes 36 9 8 19 38 64 35 Dijon 36 3 9 24 24 69 18 -- relegated Note: Top three qualify for Champions League; fourth and fifth go into Europa League; sixth-placed team into Europa Conference LeagueBottom two relegated; third from bottom into play-off against team from Ligue 2

