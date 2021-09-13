Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:50 AM
Paris, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 5 5 0 0 16 5 15 Angers 5 3 2 0 9 2 11 Marseille 4 3 1 0 10 5 10 Nice 4 3 1 0 10 0 9 Lens 5 2 3 0 10 7 9 Clermont 5 2 2 1 9 9 8 Lorient 5 2 2 1 7 7 8 Montpellier 5 2 1 2 11 9 7 Reims 5 1 3 1 6 6 6 Lyon 4 1 2 1 5 7 5 Rennes 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 Lille 5 1 2 2 7 11 5 Strasbourg 4 1 1 2 6 8 4 Troyes 5 1 1 3 5 7 4 Nantes 5 1 1 3 3 5 4 Monaco 5 1 1 3 3 7 4 Metz 5 0 3 2 6 10 3 Brest 5 0 3 2 6 10 3 Saint-Etienne 5 0 3 2 5 9 3 Bordeaux 5 0 2 3 5 12 2 Note: Nice docked one point for disciplinary reasons