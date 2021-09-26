Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 12:40 AM
Paris, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 7 7 0 0 20 7 21 Marseille 6 4 2 0 12 5 14 Nice 7 4 2 1 15 3 13 Angers 7 3 3 1 10 6 12 Lens 7 3 3 1 11 8 12 Lorient 7 3 3 1 8 7 12 Lyon 7 3 2 2 12 11 11 Lille 8 3 2 3 11 14 11 Nantes 7 3 1 3 10 7 10 Strasbourg 8 3 1 4 12 13 10 Montpellier 7 2 3 2 15 13 9 Clermont 7 2 3 2 10 16 9 Rennes 7 2 2 3 9 8 8 Monaco 7 2 2 3 8 10 8 Reims 7 1 4 2 7 8 7 Bordeaux 7 1 3 3 10 16 6 Troyes 7 1 2 4 7 11 5 Brest 7 0 4 3 8 14 4 Metz 7 0 3 4 7 15 3 Saint-Etienne 8 0 3 5 7 17 3 Note: Nice docked one point for disciplinary reasons