Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Sun 05th December 2021 | 02:10 AM
Paris, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 16 13 2 1 35 15 41 Marseille 16 8 5 3 23 14 29 Rennes 16 8 4 4 27 14 28 Nice 16 8 4 4 25 12 27 Lens 16 7 5 4 29 22 26 Brest 17 6 6 5 25 23 24 Lille 17 6 6 5 23 24 24 Strasbourg 16 6 5 5 31 22 23 Monaco 16 6 5 5 23 20 23 Angers 16 5 7 4 23 21 22 Montpellier 16 6 4 6 24 23 22 Lyon 15 6 4 5 23 23 22 Nantes 16 5 4 7 20 21 19 Reims 16 4 7 5 18 19 19 Troyes 17 4 4 9 16 25 16 Lorient 16 3 6 7 13 25 15 Clermont 16 3 5 8 19 31 14 Bordeaux 16 2 7 7 24 37 13 Metz 16 2 6 8 18 33 12 Saint-Etienne 16 2 6 8 17 32 12 Note: Nice docked one point for disciplinary reasons