Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 09:00 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 17 13 3 1 36 16 42 Rennes 17 9 4 4 32 14 31 Marseille 16 8 5 3 23 14 29 Montpellier 18 8 4 6 29 23 28 Nice 17 8 4 5 25 15 27 Lens 18 7 6 5 32 26 27 Strasbourg 17 7 5 5 34 22 26 Monaco 17 7 5 5 27 20 26 Angers 17 6 7 4 25 22 25 Nantes 18 7 4 7 24 23 25 Lille 17 6 6 5 23 24 24 Brest 18 6 6 6 25 27 24 Lyon 16 6 5 5 25 25 22 Reims 18 5 7 6 21 21 22 Troyes 17 4 4 9 16 25 16 Lorient 17 3 6 8 13 26 15 Bordeaux 17 2 8 7 26 39 14 Clermont 17 3 5 9 19 32 14 Metz 17 2 6 9 18 37 12 Saint-Etienne 18 2 6 10 17 39 12 Note: Nice and Lyon both docked one point for disciplinary reasons