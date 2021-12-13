Football: French Ligue 1 table

UrduPoint.com

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table after the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 18 14 3 1 38 16 45 Marseille 17 9 5 3 25 14 32 Rennes 18 9 4 5 33 16 31 Nice 18 9 4 5 27 16 30 Montpellier 18 8 4 6 29 23 28 Lens 18 7 6 5 32 26 27 Strasbourg 18 7 5 6 34 24 26 Monaco 18 7 5 6 27 22 26 Angers 18 6 7 5 25 23 25 Nantes 18 7 4 7 24 23 25 Lille 18 6 7 5 23 24 25 Brest 18 6 6 6 25 27 24 Lyon 17 6 6 5 25 25 23 Reims 18 5 7 6 21 21 22 Bordeaux 18 3 8 7 28 40 17 Clermont 18 4 5 9 20 32 17 Troyes 18 4 4 10 17 27 16 Metz 18 3 6 9 22 38 15 Lorient 18 3 6 9 14 30 15 Saint-Etienne 18 2 6 10 17 39 12 Note: Nice and Lyon both docked one point for disciplinary reasons

