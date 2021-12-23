Football: French Ligue 1 table

UrduPoint.com

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 19 14 4 1 39 17 46 Nice 19 10 4 5 29 17 33 Marseille 18 9 6 3 26 15 33 Rennes 19 9 4 6 34 18 31 Montpellier 19 9 4 6 33 24 31 Monaco 19 8 5 6 29 23 29 Nantes 19 8 4 7 25 23 28 Lille 19 7 7 5 26 26 28 Lens 19 7 6 6 33 28 27 Strasbourg 18 7 5 6 34 24 26 Angers 19 6 7 6 26 27 25 Brest 19 6 7 6 26 28 25 Lyon 18 6 7 5 26 26 24 Reims 19 5 8 6 22 22 23 Troyes 19 4 5 10 18 28 17 Clermont 18 4 5 9 20 32 17 Bordeaux 19 3 8 8 30 43 17 Metz 19 3 7 9 23 39 16 Lorient 19 3 7 9 15 31 16 Saint-Etienne 19 2 6 11 17 40 12 Note: Nice and Lyon both deducted one point for disciplinary reasons

