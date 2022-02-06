Football: French Ligue 1 table

UrduPoint.com

Paris, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 22 16 5 1 46 18 53 Marseille 23 12 7 4 36 20 43 Nice 22 13 4 5 36 18 42 Monaco 23 10 6 7 37 26 36 Strasbourg 22 10 5 7 44 29 35 Rennes 22 10 4 8 41 21 34 Montpellier 23 10 4 9 38 33 34 Lyon 23 9 8 6 31 30 34 Lens 22 9 6 7 36 31 33 Nantes 22 9 5 8 30 27 32 Lille 22 8 8 6 30 30 32 Angers 23 7 8 8 30 34 29 Brest 22 7 7 8 28 33 28 Reims 22 5 9 8 22 27 24 Clermont 22 5 6 11 22 39 21 Troyes 22 5 5 12 20 31 20 Bordeaux 22 4 8 10 34 53 20 Metz 22 4 7 11 24 43 19 Saint-Etienne 23 4 6 13 22 44 18 Lorient 22 3 8 11 18 38 17 Note: Nice and Lyon both deducted one point for disciplinary reasons

