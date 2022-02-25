Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 25 18 5 2 53 22 59 Marseille 25 13 7 5 38 23 46 ---------------------------------- Nice 25 14 4 7 37 21 45 ---------------------------------- Strasbourg 25 12 6 7 48 31 42 ---------------------------------- Rennes 25 12 4 9 47 23 40 ---------------------------------- Monaco 25 10 8 7 38 27 38 Nantes 25 11 5 9 34 29 38 Lyon 25 10 9 6 34 31 38 Montpellier 25 11 4 10 39 34 37 Lens 25 10 7 8 40 36 37 Lille 25 9 9 7 32 35 36 Brest 25 8 8 9 34 37 32 Angers 25 7 8 10 30 36 29 Reims 25 6 10 9 28 29 28 Clermont 25 7 6 12 26 41 27 Saint-Etienne 25 5 7 13 26 47 22 Troyes 25 5 6 14 22 40 21 ---------------------------------- Lorient 25 4 9 12 20 39 21 ---------------------------------- Metz 25 4 9 12 25 45 21 Bordeaux 25 4 9 12 37 62 21 Note: Nice and Lyon both deducted one point for disciplinary reasons Notes: Top two teams qualify for 2022-23 Champions League group stage; Third-placed team into Champions League qualifying; Fourth-placed team reach Europa League group stage; Fifth-placed team into Europa Conference League qualifying; 18th-placed team into relegation play-off; Bottom two relegated