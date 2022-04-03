Football: French Ligue 1 table

UrduPoint.com

Paris, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead after Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 29 20 5 4 59 27 65 Rennes 30 16 5 9 64 29 53 ---------------------------------- Marseille 29 15 8 6 45 27 53 ---------------------------------- Nice 30 15 7 8 40 24 51 ---------------------------------- Strasbourg 29 13 9 7 50 32 48 ---------------------------------- Lille 30 12 11 7 38 35 47 Monaco 29 12 8 9 43 30 44 Lens 29 12 8 9 45 39 44 Nantes 29 12 6 11 36 31 42 Lyon 29 11 10 8 40 37 42 Montpellier 29 12 5 12 43 40 41 Reims 29 8 12 9 32 31 36 Brest 29 9 8 12 36 43 35 Angers 29 8 8 13 32 41 32 Troyes 29 7 8 14 27 42 29 Lorient 29 6 10 13 24 43 28 Clermont 29 7 7 15 28 51 28 ---------------------------------- Saint-Etienne 29 6 9 14 29 51 27 ---------------------------------- Metz 29 4 11 14 26 52 23 Bordeaux 30 4 11 15 38 70 23 Note: Nice and Lyon both deducted one point for disciplinary reasonsNotes: Top two teams qualify for 2022-23 Champions League group stage; Third-placed team into Champions League qualifying; Fourth-placed team reach Europa League group stage; Fifth-placed team into Europa Conference League qualifying; 18th-placed team into relegation play-off; Bottom two relegated

