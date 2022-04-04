Football: French Ligue 1 table

UrduPoint.com

Paris, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 29 20 5 4 59 27 65 Marseille 30 16 8 6 49 29 56 ---------------------------------- Rennes 30 16 5 9 64 29 53 ---------------------------------- Strasbourg 30 14 9 7 51 32 51 ---------------------------------- Nice 30 15 7 8 40 24 51 ---------------------------------- Monaco 30 13 8 9 45 31 47 Lille 30 12 11 7 38 35 47 Nantes 30 13 6 11 39 33 45 Lyon 30 12 10 8 43 39 45 Lens 30 12 8 10 45 40 44 Montpellier 30 12 5 13 44 42 41 Brest 30 10 8 12 38 44 38 Reims 30 8 12 10 32 32 36 Angers 30 8 8 14 34 44 32 Troyes 30 8 8 14 28 42 32 Lorient 29 6 10 13 24 43 28 Clermont 30 7 7 16 30 54 28 ---------------------------------- Saint-Etienne 30 6 9 15 31 55 27 ---------------------------------- Metz 30 4 11 15 27 54 23 Bordeaux 30 4 11 15 38 70 23 Note: Nice and Lyon both deducted one point for disciplinary reasonsNotes: Top two teams qualify for 2022-23 Champions League group stage; Third-placed team into Champions League qualifying; Fourth-placed team reach Europa League group stage; Fifth-placed team into Europa Conference League qualifying; 18th-placed team into relegation play-off; Bottom two relegated

