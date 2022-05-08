Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 35 24 7 4 79 34 79 -- champions Monaco 36 19 8 9 59 36 65 ---------------------------------- Marseille 35 19 8 8 56 36 65 ---------------------------------- Rennes 35 19 5 11 77 36 62 ---------------------------------- Strasbourg 36 16 12 8 57 37 60 ---------------------------------- Nice 35 18 7 10 44 29 60 Lyon 36 15 11 10 61 48 55 Lens 35 15 10 10 55 44 55 Nantes 35 14 9 12 50 43 51 Lille 36 13 12 11 43 45 51 Brest 36 13 9 14 45 49 48 Reims 35 10 13 12 38 38 43 Montpellier 35 12 7 16 48 53 43 Troyes 35 9 9 17 33 47 36 Angers 35 8 11 16 38 53 35 Lorient 35 8 10 17 34 59 34 Clermont 35 8 9 18 35 65 33 ---------------------------------- Saint-Etienne 35 7 10 18 38 70 31 ---------------------------------- Metz 36 5 13 18 34 63 28 Bordeaux 35 5 12 18 47 85 27 Note: Nice and Lyon both deducted one point for disciplinary reasonsNotes: Top two teams qualify for 2022-23 Champions League group stage; Third-placed team into Champions League qualifying; Fourth-placed team reach Europa League group stage; Fifth-placed team into Europa Conference League qualifying; 18th-placed team into relegation play-off; Bottom two relegated