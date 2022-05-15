Football: French Ligue 1 table

UrduPoint.com

Published May 15, 2022

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 37 25 8 4 85 36 83 Monaco 37 20 8 9 63 38 68 Marseille 37 20 8 9 59 38 68 Rennes 37 20 5 12 80 38 65 Strasbourg 37 17 12 8 60 39 63 Nice 37 19 7 11 49 34 63 Lens 37 17 10 10 60 46 61 Lyon 37 16 11 10 64 50 58 Nantes 37 15 9 13 54 47 54 Lille 37 14 12 11 46 46 54 Brest 37 13 9 15 47 53 48 Reims 37 11 13 13 41 41 46 Montpellier 37 12 7 18 49 59 43 Angers 37 9 11 17 42 55 38 Troyes 37 9 10 18 36 52 37 Clermont-Ferrand FC 37 9 9 19 37 67 36 Lorient 37 8 11 18 34 62 35 Metz 37 6 13 18 35 64 31 Saint-Etienne 37 7 10 20 41 76 31Bordeaux 37 5 13 19 48 89 28afp

