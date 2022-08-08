Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's matches on the first weekend of the 2022/23 season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): PSG 1 1 0 0 5 0 3 Lille 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 Marseille 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 Montpellier 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Lens 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Monaco 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Lyon 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Lorient 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Nice 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Toulouse 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Nantes 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Angers 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Troyes 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Brest 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Ajaccio 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Strasbourg 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Rennes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Auxerre 1 0 0 1 1 4 0Reims 1 0 0 1 1 4 0Clermont 1 0 0 1 0 5 0