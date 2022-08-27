Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Published August 27, 2022
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 3 3 0 0 17 3 9 Lens 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Marseille 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Lille 4 2 1 1 9 10 7 Lyon 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 Clermont 3 2 0 1 5 7 6 Toulouse 3 1 2 0 6 3 5 Brest 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 Lorient 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Rennes 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Auxerre 3 1 1 1 5 7 4 Monaco 3 1 1 1 4 6 4 Montpellier 3 1 0 2 6 9 3 Strasbourg 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Nantes 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 Nice 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 Angers 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 Ajaccio 4 0 1 3 3 7 1Reims 3 0 1 2 4 9 1Troyes 3 0 0 3 3 10 0