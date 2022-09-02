Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 09:50 AM
Paris, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 5 4 1 0 21 4 13 Lens 5 4 1 0 14 6 13 Marseille 5 4 1 0 11 3 13 Lyon 4 3 1 0 9 4 10 Montpellier 5 3 0 2 15 9 9 Rennes 5 2 1 2 7 6 7 Lorient 4 2 1 1 7 8 7 Lille 5 2 1 2 10 12 7 Auxerre 5 2 1 2 7 9 7 Nantes 5 1 3 1 6 5 6 Troyes 5 2 0 3 10 13 6 Clermont 5 2 0 3 6 10 6 Toulouse 5 1 2 2 7 9 5 Reims 5 1 2 2 9 12 5 Nice 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 Monaco 5 1 2 2 7 11 5 Brest 5 1 1 3 7 15 4 Strasbourg 5 0 3 2 4 6 3Angers 5 0 2 3 6 12 2Ajaccio 5 0 1 4 3 9 1