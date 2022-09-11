Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2022 | 09:10 PM
Paris, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 7 6 1 0 25 4 19 Marseille 7 6 1 0 15 4 19 Lens 7 5 2 0 16 7 17 Lorient 7 5 1 1 14 11 16 Lyon 6 4 1 1 15 7 13 Lille 7 3 1 3 14 15 10 Clermont 7 3 1 3 8 10 10 Montpellier 7 3 0 4 17 14 9 Rennes 6 2 2 2 8 7 8 Monaco 6 2 2 2 8 11 8 Toulouse 7 2 2 3 8 11 8 Nice 7 2 2 3 5 8 8 Troyes 7 2 1 4 11 15 7 Auxerre 6 2 1 3 7 11 7 Nantes 7 1 3 3 8 11 6 Reims 7 1 3 3 10 14 6 Strasbourg 7 0 5 2 5 7 5 Brest 7 1 2 4 8 17 5Angers 7 1 2 4 8 18 5Ajaccio 7 0 1 6 3 11 1