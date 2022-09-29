Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Paris, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 8 7 1 0 26 4 22 Marseille 8 6 2 0 16 5 20 Lorient 8 6 1 1 17 12 19 Lens 8 5 3 0 16 7 18 Monaco 8 4 2 2 13 12 14 Lyon 8 4 1 3 16 10 13 Lille 8 4 1 3 16 16 13 Rennes 8 3 3 2 14 8 12 Montpellier 8 4 0 4 19 15 12 Troyes 8 3 1 4 14 16 10 Clermont 8 3 1 4 9 13 10 Toulouse 8 2 2 4 9 13 8 Nice 8 2 2 4 5 9 8 Angers 8 2 2 4 9 18 8 Nantes 8 1 4 3 8 11 7 Auxerre 8 2 1 5 8 19 7 Reims 8 1 3 4 10 17 6 Strasbourg 8 0 5 3 6 9 5Brest 8 1 2 5 8 18 5Ajaccio 8 1 1 6 4 11 4