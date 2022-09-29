Football: French Ligue 1 table

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..