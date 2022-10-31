Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 13 11 2 0 36 8 35 Lens 13 9 3 1 22 8 30 Rennes 13 8 3 2 28 12 27 Lorient 13 8 3 2 24 18 27 Marseille 13 7 3 3 22 11 24 Monaco 13 7 3 3 25 18 24 Lille 12 7 1 4 25 21 22 Clermont 13 5 3 5 17 20 18 Lyon 12 5 2 5 21 16 17 Nice 13 4 4 5 13 16 16 Toulouse 13 4 4 5 19 23 16 Troyes 13 3 4 6 24 28 13 Reims 13 2 7 4 14 20 13 Montpellier 13 4 0 9 22 27 12 Nantes 13 2 6 5 15 21 12 Auxerre 13 3 3 7 13 25 12 Strasbourg 13 1 7 5 14 21 10 Brest 13 2 4 7 14 26 10Ajaccio 13 2 2 9 8 20 8Angers 13 2 2 9 14 31 8