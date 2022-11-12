UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 14 12 2 0 38 9 38 Lens 14 10 3 1 24 9 33 Rennes 14 8 4 2 29 13 28 Marseille 14 8 3 3 23 11 27 Monaco 14 8 3 3 27 18 27 Lorient 14 8 3 3 25 20 27 Lille 14 7 2 5 26 23 23 Lyon 15 6 3 6 23 18 21 Nice 15 5 5 5 15 17 20 Clermont 14 5 4 5 18 21 19 Reims 14 3 7 4 15 20 16 Toulouse 14 4 4 6 19 25 16 Troyes 14 3 5 6 25 29 14 Montpellier 14 4 1 9 23 28 13 Auxerre 14 3 4 7 14 26 13 Nantes 14 2 6 6 15 22 12 Ajaccio 14 3 2 9 12 22 11 Strasbourg 14 1 7 6 16 25 10Brest 14 2 4 8 14 27 10Angers 14 2 2 10 15 33 8

