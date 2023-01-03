Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 01:10 AM
Paris, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Monday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 17 14 2 1 46 13 44 Lens 17 12 4 1 29 11 40 Marseille 16 10 3 3 32 14 33 Monaco 17 10 3 4 33 23 33 Rennes 16 9 4 3 32 17 31 Lorient 17 9 4 4 28 24 31 Lille 17 9 3 5 30 24 30 Lyon 17 7 3 7 27 21 24 Clermont 17 6 4 7 20 25 22 Nice 16 5 6 5 15 17 21 Reims 17 4 9 4 20 23 21 Toulouse 17 5 4 8 23 33 19 Troyes 17 4 6 7 29 33 18 Montpellier 16 5 2 9 26 29 17 Nantes 17 3 8 6 18 24 17 Ajaccio 17 4 3 10 15 26 15 Brest 17 3 4 10 18 33 13 Auxerre 17 3 4 10 16 35 13Strasbourg 17 1 8 8 20 31 11Angers 17 2 2 14 16 37 8