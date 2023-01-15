UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 18 15 2 1 48 13 47 Lens 19 13 5 1 32 13 44 Marseille 19 13 3 3 39 16 42 Rennes 18 10 4 4 35 20 34 Monaco 18 10 4 4 35 25 34 Lorient 19 9 5 5 31 29 32 Lille 18 9 4 5 30 24 31 Lyon 19 7 4 8 28 23 25 Clermont 18 7 4 7 22 26 25 Nice 18 6 6 6 22 20 24 Reims 18 5 9 4 21 23 24 Toulouse 18 6 4 8 28 33 22 Troyes 18 4 6 8 29 35 18 Nantes 18 3 9 6 18 24 18 Montpellier 18 5 2 11 28 37 17 Strasbourg 19 2 9 8 24 34 15 Ajaccio 18 4 3 11 15 27 15 Brest 18 3 5 10 18 33 14Auxerre 19 3 4 12 16 41 13Angers 18 2 2 14 16 39 8

