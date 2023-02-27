Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 24 18 3 3 59 23 57 Marseille 24 16 4 4 48 22 52 Monaco 25 15 5 5 53 34 50 Lens 25 14 8 3 39 20 50 Rennes 25 14 4 7 45 28 46 Lille 25 13 5 7 45 32 44 Nice 25 11 8 6 33 21 41 Lorient 25 11 6 8 38 36 39 Lyon 25 11 5 9 39 28 38 Reims 25 8 13 4 33 26 37 Toulouse 25 9 5 11 41 45 32 Clermont 25 8 7 10 25 34 31 Nantes 25 6 10 9 25 30 28 Montpellier 25 8 3 14 36 46 27 Strasbourg 25 4 10 11 30 43 22 Auxerre 25 5 6 14 22 48 21 Ajaccio 25 6 3 16 20 46 21 Brest 25 4 8 13 26 42 20Troyes 25 4 7 14 34 55 19Angers 25 2 4 19 21 53 10