Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 27 21 3 3 68 26 66 Marseille 27 17 5 5 51 27 56 ----------------------------------- Lens 27 15 9 3 44 21 54 ----------------------------------- Monaco 27 15 6 6 55 37 51 ----------------------------------- Rennes 27 14 5 8 45 29 47 ----------------------------------- Lille 27 13 7 7 49 36 46 Nice 27 11 10 6 36 24 43 Reims 27 10 13 4 35 26 43 Lorient 27 12 7 8 40 36 43 Lyon 28 11 8 9 43 32 41 Toulouse 27 10 5 12 43 46 35 Clermont 27 9 7 11 26 38 34 Montpellier 27 10 3 14 42 46 33 Nantes 28 6 12 10 30 37 30 Strasbourg 27 4 11 12 32 46 23 Brest 27 5 8 14 28 44 23 ----------------------------------- Auxerre 27 5 8 14 23 49 23 Ajaccio 27 6 3 18 20 48 21 Troyes 27 4 8 15 36 59 20 Angers 27 2 4 21 21 60 10 - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

