Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 29 21 3 5 68 29 66 Lens 30 18 9 3 50 22 63 --------------------------------- Marseille 29 18 6 5 54 29 60 --------------------------------- Monaco 29 17 6 6 61 40 57 --------------------------------- Lille 29 15 7 7 54 37 52 --------------------------------- Rennes 29 15 5 9 47 30 50 Reims 29 11 13 5 39 28 46 Nice 29 11 12 6 38 26 45 Lyon 29 12 8 9 44 32 44 Lorient 29 12 8 9 42 40 44 Montpellier 29 11 4 14 45 48 37 Clermont 29 10 7 12 29 41 37 Toulouse 29 10 5 14 44 51 35 Nantes 29 6 12 11 30 40 30 Brest 29 6 9 14 33 47 27 Strasbourg 30 5 11 14 38 52 26 --------------------------------- Auxerre 29 6 8 15 24 51 26 Troyes 29 4 9 16 38 62 21 Ajaccio 29 6 3 20 21 52 21 Angers 29 2 5 22 22 64 11 - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next season