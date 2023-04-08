Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 29 21 3 5 68 29 66 Lens 30 18 9 3 50 22 63 --------------------------------- Marseille 29 18 6 5 54 29 60 --------------------------------- Monaco 29 17 6 6 61 40 57 --------------------------------- Lille 29 15 7 7 54 37 52 --------------------------------- Rennes 29 15 5 9 47 30 50 Reims 29 11 13 5 39 28 46 Nice 29 11 12 6 38 26 45 Lyon 29 12 8 9 44 32 44 Lorient 29 12 8 9 42 40 44 Montpellier 29 11 4 14 45 48 37 Clermont 29 10 7 12 29 41 37 Toulouse 29 10 5 14 44 51 35 Nantes 29 6 12 11 30 40 30 Brest 29 6 9 14 33 47 27 Strasbourg 30 5 11 14 38 52 26 --------------------------------- Auxerre 29 6 8 15 24 51 26 Troyes 29 4 9 16 38 62 21 Ajaccio 29 6 3 20 21 52 21 Angers 29 2 5 22 22 64 11 - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next season

Related Topics

Brest Angers Lorient Nantes Ajaccio Montpellier Auxerre Troyes Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Lyon Paris Monaco Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.