Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 31 23 3 5 73 30 72 Lens 31 18 9 4 51 25 63 --------------------------------- Marseille 30 18 7 5 54 29 61 --------------------------------- Monaco 30 17 7 6 63 42 58 --------------------------------- Rennes 31 16 5 10 51 33 53 --------------------------------- Lille 30 15 7 8 54 38 52 Lyon 31 14 8 9 49 34 50 Reims 31 11 14 6 40 32 47 Nice 30 11 12 7 38 28 45 Lorient 30 12 9 9 42 40 45 Clermont 30 11 7 12 31 41 40 Toulouse 31 11 5 15 47 54 38 Montpellier 30 11 4 15 46 50 37 Nantes 30 6 13 11 32 42 31 Auxerre 30 7 8 15 27 51 29 Brest 30 6 10 14 34 48 28 --------------------------------- Strasbourg 30 5 11 14 38 52 26 Troyes 30 4 9 17 38 64 21 Ajaccio 30 6 3 21 21 55 21 Angers 30 3 5 22 23 64 14 - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next season

