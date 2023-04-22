UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 32 24 3 5 75 31 75 Marseille 31 19 7 5 57 30 64 --------------------------------- Lens 31 18 9 4 51 25 63 --------------------------------- Monaco 31 18 7 6 66 43 61 --------------------------------- Lille 32 16 8 8 57 40 56 --------------------------------- Rennes 31 16 5 10 51 33 53 Lyon 31 14 8 9 49 34 50 Reims 31 11 14 6 40 32 47 Nice 31 11 12 8 38 29 45 Lorient 31 12 9 10 43 43 45 Clermont 31 12 7 12 33 42 43 Toulouse 31 11 5 15 47 54 38 Montpellier 31 11 4 16 47 52 37 Auxerre 32 8 9 15 30 53 33 Nantes 31 6 13 12 33 44 31 Brest 31 7 10 14 35 48 31 --------------------------------- Strasbourg 31 6 11 14 41 53 29 Troyes 31 4 9 18 39 67 21 Ajaccio 31 6 3 22 22 58 21 Angers 32 3 5 24 25 68 14 - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next season

More Stories From Miscellaneous

