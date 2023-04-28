Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 32 24 3 5 75 31 75 Marseille 32 20 7 5 59 31 67 --------------------------------- Lens 32 19 9 4 54 25 66 --------------------------------- Monaco 32 18 7 7 66 46 61 --------------------------------- Lille 32 16 8 8 57 40 56 --------------------------------- Rennes 32 16 5 11 51 34 53 Lyon 32 14 8 10 50 36 50 Reims 32 11 14 7 40 34 47 Clermont 32 13 7 12 35 43 46 Nice 32 11 12 9 39 31 45 Lorient 32 12 9 11 43 44 45 Toulouse 32 12 5 15 48 54 41 Montpellier 32 12 4 16 48 52 40 Auxerre 32 8 9 15 30 53 33 Strasbourg 32 7 11 14 43 53 32 Nantes 32 6 14 12 35 46 32 --------------------------------- Brest 32 7 11 14 35 48 32 Troyes 32 4 10 18 41 69 22 Ajaccio 32 6 4 22 22 58 22 Angers 32 3 5 24 25 68 14 - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next season