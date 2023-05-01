Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 33 24 3 6 76 34 75 Marseille 32 20 7 5 59 31 67 -------------------------------- Lens 32 19 9 4 54 25 66 -------------------------------- Monaco 33 18 7 8 66 50 61 -------------------------------- Lille 33 17 8 8 60 40 59 ------------------------------- Rennes 33 17 5 11 55 36 56 Lyon 33 15 8 10 52 37 53 Clermont 33 14 7 12 36 43 49 Nice 33 12 12 9 40 31 48 Lorient 33 13 9 11 46 45 48 Reims 33 11 14 8 40 35 47 Montpellier 33 13 4 16 52 52 43 Toulouse 32 12 5 15 48 54 41 Auxerre 32 8 9 15 30 53 33 Strasbourg 33 7 11 15 44 55 32 Nantes 32 6 14 12 35 46 32 ------------------------------- Brest 32 7 11 14 35 48 32 Troyes 33 4 10 19 41 70 22 Ajaccio 33 6 4 23 22 61 22 Angers 33 3 5 25 27 72 14 -- relegated - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next season