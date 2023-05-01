UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 33 24 3 6 76 34 75 Marseille 32 20 7 5 59 31 67 -------------------------------- Lens 32 19 9 4 54 25 66 -------------------------------- Monaco 33 18 7 8 66 50 61 -------------------------------- Lille 33 17 8 8 60 40 59 ------------------------------- Rennes 33 17 5 11 55 36 56 Lyon 33 15 8 10 52 37 53 Clermont 33 14 7 12 36 43 49 Nice 33 12 12 9 40 31 48 Lorient 33 13 9 11 46 45 48 Reims 33 11 14 8 40 35 47 Montpellier 33 13 4 16 52 52 43 Toulouse 32 12 5 15 48 54 41 Auxerre 32 8 9 15 30 53 33 Strasbourg 33 7 11 15 44 55 32 Nantes 32 6 14 12 35 46 32 ------------------------------- Brest 32 7 11 14 35 48 32 Troyes 33 4 10 19 41 70 22 Ajaccio 33 6 4 23 22 61 22 Angers 33 3 5 25 27 72 14 -- relegated - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next season

Related Topics

Brest Angers Lorient Nantes Ajaccio Montpellier Auxerre Troyes Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Lyon Paris Monaco Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks Intern ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks International Workers Day

42 minutes ago
 Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi a ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE Presid ..

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi o ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi on Sharjah FC&#039;s win of UAE ..

3 hours ago
 City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.