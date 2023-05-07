UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 33 24 3 6 76 34 75 Lens 34 21 9 4 57 26 72 ------------------------------- Marseille 34 21 7 6 62 34 70 -------------------------------- Monaco 33 18 7 8 66 50 61 -------------------------------- Lille 34 17 8 9 60 41 59 ------------------------------- Rennes 34 17 5 12 56 38 56 Lyon 33 15 8 10 52 37 53 Nice 34 13 12 9 42 32 51 Reims 34 12 14 8 41 35 50 Clermont 33 14 7 12 36 43 49 Lorient 33 13 9 11 46 45 48 Montpellier 33 13 4 16 52 52 43 Toulouse 33 12 5 16 48 55 41 Brest 33 8 11 14 37 48 35 Auxerre 33 8 9 16 31 54 33 Strasbourg 33 7 11 15 44 55 32 ------------------------------ Nantes 33 6 14 13 35 48 32 Troyes 33 4 10 19 41 70 22 Ajaccio 33 6 4 23 22 61 22 Angers 33 3 5 25 27 72 14 -- relegated - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next season.

