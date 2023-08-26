Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Monaco 3 2 1 0 10 5 7 Brest 2 2 0 0 5 3 6 Rennes 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 Montpellier 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 Lille 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Marseille 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 Toulouse 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Reims 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Strasbourg 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 Nice 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Paris SG 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Lorient 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Le Havre 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Lens 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Nantes 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Metz 2 0 1 1 3 7 1Clermont 2 0 0 2 2 6 0Lyon 2 0 0 2 2 6 0