Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Monaco 3 2 1 0 10 5 7 Marseille 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Brest 3 2 0 1 5 5 6 Paris SG 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 Rennes 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 Montpellier 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 Lille 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Toulouse 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Reims 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Strasbourg 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 Nice 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Lorient 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Le Havre 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Nantes 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Lens 2 0 1 2 4 7 1 Metz 2 0 1 1 3 7 1Clermont 2 0 0 2 2 6 0Lyon 2 0 0 2 2 6 0

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Paris Monaco

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

25 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

10 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

11 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

11 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

11 hours ago
Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

11 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

11 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

11 hours ago
 Two killed, 10 injured on road

Two killed, 10 injured on road

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Mat ..

Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Matiari district

11 hours ago
 Mother, son drown in Chitral River

Mother, son drown in Chitral River

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous