Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 09:40 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Monaco 3 2 1 0 10 5 7 Marseille 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Brest 3 2 0 1 5 5 6 Paris SG 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 Rennes 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 Montpellier 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 Lille 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Toulouse 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Reims 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Strasbourg 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 Nice 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Lorient 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Le Havre 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Nantes 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Lens 2 0 1 2 4 7 1 Metz 2 0 1 1 3 7 1Clermont 2 0 0 2 2 6 0Lyon 2 0 0 2 2 6 0