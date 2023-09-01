Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Monaco 3 2 1 0 10 5 7 Marseille 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Reims 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 -------------------------- Brest 3 2 0 1 5 5 6 -------------------------- Strasbourg 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 -------------------------- Rennes 3 1 2 0 8 4 5 -------------------------- Lorient 3 1 2 0 5 2 5 Paris SG 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 Montpellier 3 1 1 1 7 6 4 Lille 3 1 2 0 4 5 4 Toulouse 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 Metz 3 1 1 1 4 7 4 Nice 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Le Havre 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 Lens 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 -------------------------- Nantes 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 -------------------------- Lyon 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 Clermont 3 0 0 3 2 7 0 Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2