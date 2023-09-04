Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Monaco 4 3 1 0 13 5 10 Marseille 4 2 2 0 7 4 8 Brest 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 ---------------------------- Rennes 4 1 3 0 8 4 6 ---------------------------- Reims 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 ---------------------------- Strasbourg 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 ---------------------------- Lorient 3 1 2 0 5 2 5 Paris SG 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 Toulouse 4 1 2 1 5 6 5 Montpellier 3 1 1 1 7 6 4 Lille 3 1 2 0 4 5 4 Metz 3 1 1 1 4 7 4 Nice 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Le Havre 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 Nantes 4 0 2 2 5 8 2 ---------------------------- Lyon 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 ---------------------------- Clermont 4 0 1 3 4 9 1 Lens 4 0 1 3 4 10 1 Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2