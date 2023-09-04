Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Monaco 4 3 1 0 13 5 10 Marseille 4 2 2 0 7 4 8 Reims 4 2 1 1 8 5 7 ---------------------------- Brest 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 ---------------------------- Lille 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 ---------------------------- Rennes 4 1 3 0 8 4 6 ---------------------------- Nice 4 1 3 0 4 2 6 Strasbourg 4 2 0 2 4 6 6 Le Havre 4 1 2 1 8 6 5 Paris SG 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 Lorient 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 Toulouse 4 1 2 1 5 6 5 Metz 4 1 2 1 6 9 5 Montpellier 4 1 1 2 7 7 4 Nantes 4 0 2 2 5 8 2 ---------------------------- Lyon 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 ---------------------------- Clermont 4 0 1 3 4 9 1 Lens 4 0 1 3 4 10 1 Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2