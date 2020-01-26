UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 20 16 1 3 50 14 49 Marseille 21 12 6 3 30 21 42 Rennes 21 11 4 6 26 19 37 Montpellier 21 9 6 6 30 21 33 Lyon 21 9 5 7 34 19 32 Nantes 21 10 2 9 19 19 32 Lille 20 9 4 7 24 22 31 Strasbourg 21 9 3 9 26 26 30 Angers 21 8 6 7 23 25 30 Bordeaux 21 8 5 8 30 24 29 Reims 21 7 8 6 17 14 29 Nice 21 8 5 8 30 29 29 Monaco 21 8 5 8 36 36 29 Brest 21 7 7 7 28 27 28 Saint-Etienne 21 8 4 9 24 32 28 Metz 21 5 8 8 19 28 23 Dijon 21 5 6 10 16 24 21 Amiens 21 4 6 11 24 41 18Nimes 21 3 6 12 16 35 15Toulouse 21 3 3 15 21 47 12

Related Topics

Brest Angers Saint-Etienne Nantes Montpellier Dijon Reims Amiens Metz Rennes Nice Lille Strasbourg Bordeaux Marseille Lyon Paris Monaco Sunday

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves AED395 mln ..

1 hour ago

Loud noises expected in UAQ Corniche due to &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Dubai to host ‘Photographs in Dialogue UAE - 197 ..

3 hours ago

Gargash meets French foreign official

3 hours ago

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

3 hours ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.