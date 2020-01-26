Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 11:20 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 20 16 1 3 50 14 49 Marseille 21 12 6 3 30 21 42 Rennes 21 11 4 6 26 19 37 Montpellier 21 9 6 6 30 21 33 Lyon 21 9 5 7 34 19 32 Nantes 21 10 2 9 19 19 32 Lille 20 9 4 7 24 22 31 Strasbourg 21 9 3 9 26 26 30 Angers 21 8 6 7 23 25 30 Bordeaux 21 8 5 8 30 24 29 Reims 21 7 8 6 17 14 29 Nice 21 8 5 8 30 29 29 Monaco 21 8 5 8 36 36 29 Brest 21 7 7 7 28 27 28 Saint-Etienne 21 8 4 9 24 32 28 Metz 21 5 8 8 19 28 23 Dijon 21 5 6 10 16 24 21 Amiens 21 4 6 11 24 41 18Nimes 21 3 6 12 16 35 15Toulouse 21 3 3 15 21 47 12