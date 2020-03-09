Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 27 22 2 3 75 24 68 Marseille 28 16 8 4 41 29 56 ------------------------------------ Rennes 27 14 5 8 33 24 47 ------------------------------------ Lille 27 14 4 9 34 27 46 ------------------------------------ Reims 28 10 11 7 26 21 41 Nice 28 11 8 9 41 38 41 Lyon 27 11 7 9 42 26 40 Montpellier 27 11 7 9 35 29 40 Monaco 28 11 7 10 44 44 40 Angers 28 11 6 11 28 33 39 Strasbourg 27 11 5 11 32 32 38 Bordeaux 28 9 10 9 40 34 37 Nantes 28 11 4 13 28 31 37 Brest 28 8 10 10 34 37 34 Metz 28 8 10 10 27 35 34 Dijon 28 7 9 12 27 37 30 Saint-Etienne 28 8 6 14 29 45 30 ------------------------------------ Nimes 28 7 6 15 29 44 27 ------------------------------------ Amiens 28 4 11 13 31 50 23 Toulouse 28 3 4 21 22 58 13 Note: - Top two qualify automatically for 2020-21 Champions League group stage - Third place goes into Champions League third qualifying round- Fourth place qualifies for Europa League- Bottom two relegated; Team in third-bottom goes into two-leg relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2