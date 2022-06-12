UrduPoint.com

Football: Friendly Result: Ecuador 1 Cape Verde 0

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :result on Saturday in a friendly international football match between Ecuador and Cape Verde in Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Ecuador 1 (Caicedo 38-pen) Cape Verde 0

