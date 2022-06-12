- Home
Football: Friendly Result: Uruguay 5 Panama 0
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM
Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :result on Saturday in a friendly international football match between Uruguay and Panama: Uruguay 5 (Cavani 38, 48-pen, De La Cruz 58, Gomez 67, Rossi 77) Panama 0
