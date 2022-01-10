- Home
Football: German Bundesliga Leading Scorers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 01:50 AM
BERLIN, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga leading scorers after the weekend's matches: 20: Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 17: Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)13: Haaland (Dortmund)12: Modeste (Cologne)
