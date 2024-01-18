Football: German Bundesliga results

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 06:01 PM

BERLIN, Nov 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :German Bundesliga results on Friday: Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 (Cvancara 16, Reitz 42, Honorat 64, Plea 71) Wolfsburg 0 Playing Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated) Darmstadt v Mainz, Augsburg v Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich v Heidenheim, Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund, Bochum v Cologne (1730) SundayBayer Leverkusen v Union Berlin, Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630), RB Leipzig v Freiburg (1830)

