Football: German Bundesliga table

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :German Bundesliga table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 8 6 1 1 28 12 19 Borussia Dortmund 8 6 0 2 20 7 18 Bayer Leverkusen 8 5 3 0 16 9 18 RB Leipzig 8 5 2 1 16 5 17 Union Berlin 8 4 3 1 18 8 15 VfL Wolfsburg 8 3 5 0 9 5 14 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 8 3 3 2 13 13 12 VfB Stuttgart 8 2 5 1 16 12 11 Werder Bremen 8 2 5 1 10 10 11 Augsburg 8 3 2 3 10 11 11 Eintracht Frankfurt 8 2 5 1 11 13 11 Hoffenheim 8 2 2 4 14 15 8 Hertha Berlin 8 2 1 5 15 18 7 Freiburg 8 1 3 4 9 19 6 Mainz 05 8 1 1 6 10 21 4 Arminia Bielefeld 8 1 1 6 5 17 4Cologne 8 0 3 5 8 14 3Schalke 04 8 0 3 5 5 24 3